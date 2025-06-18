BBC Actress Leads Inclusive Summer Drama Workshops For Children With Autism And SEND Youth In Surrey
De Gidlow, who plays Keedie in the BBC's acclaimed series A Kind of Spark, and is also an Ambassador for the small charity, will lead an exclusive Autism-friendly workshop from 11–13 August , tailored for children aged 7+ on the autism spectrum.
Participants will explore performance, storytelling, and character-building in a safe, sensory-aware environment.“We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Georgia this summer,” said Mel Booker, Workshop Coordinator.“Her passion for accessible storytelling makes her an inspiring role model for our young actors. She truly embodies our mission to empower young people with SEND through creative expression.” In addition to Georgia's masterclass Head2Head will offer Two Weeks of Inclusive Theatre Fun;
Musical Theatre Extravaganza
28 July – 1 August 2025
Dive into two dynamic musicals through drama, dance, singing, and art - ending in a final-day performance that celebrates every participant's creativity and growth.
Drama & Creativity Workshops
26 – 29 August 2025
Focused workshops build confidence, acting technique, and stage presence. Children can explore storytelling, character creation, and even design their own props or perform a“Play in a Day.” Families can book single-day sessions or week-long bundles.
Early bird discounts are available until 30 June 2025 .
Workshops are open to young people with SEND, and all activities are delivered by experienced facilitators in a sensory-considerate, welcoming environment.“Watching my child participate with so much joy and confidence was incredibly moving,” said one parent.“This is more than just drama - it's a space where they truly belong.”
Location: The Barn Hub, Crowhurst Lane End, RH8, Surrey
Book Now:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment