BBC Actress Leads Inclusive Summer Drama Workshops For Children With Autism And SEND Youth In Surrey

This summer, Head2Head Sensory Theatre is inviting young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to take centre stage in a series of creative, inclusive drama and musical theatre workshops in Tandridge, Surrey - including a special three-day masterclass led by BBC actress Georgia de Gidlow. The award-winning charity, known for pioneering accessible theatre, will host a series of drama workshops at its new venue -this

De Gidlow, who plays Keedie in the BBC's acclaimed series A Kind of Spark, and is also an Ambassador for the small charity, will lead an exclusive Autism-friendly workshop from 11–13 August , tailored for children aged 7+ on the autism spectrum.

Participants will explore performance, storytelling, and character-building in a safe, sensory-aware environment.“We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Georgia this summer,” said Mel Booker, Workshop Coordinator.“Her passion for accessible storytelling makes her an inspiring role model for our young actors. She truly embodies our mission to empower young people with SEND through creative expression.” In addition to Georgia's masterclass Head2Head will offer Two Weeks of Inclusive Theatre Fun;



Musical Theatre Extravaganza

28 July – 1 August 2025

Dive into two dynamic musicals through drama, dance, singing, and art - ending in a final-day performance that celebrates every participant's creativity and growth.

Drama & Creativity Workshops

26 – 29 August 2025

Focused workshops build confidence, acting technique, and stage presence. Children can explore storytelling, character creation, and even design their own props or perform a“Play in a Day.” Families can book single-day sessions or week-long bundles.

Early bird discounts are available until 30 June 2025 .



Workshops are open to young people with SEND, and all activities are delivered by experienced facilitators in a sensory-considerate, welcoming environment.“Watching my child participate with so much joy and confidence was incredibly moving,” said one parent.“This is more than just drama - it's a space where they truly belong.”



Location: The Barn Hub, Crowhurst Lane End, RH8, Surrey

Book Now:

