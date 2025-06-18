Phat Buns UK Opens First Global Franchise In Sharjah UAE As Part Of Regional Expansion Plan

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

UK cult favourite Phat Buns is heading to the UAE, bringing its signature mix of unapologetically bold flavours, viral-worthy visuals, and stacked burgers that are engineered to impress.

Founded in Leicester in 2019, Phat Buns has become a street food success story, and co-founded by a literal aerospace engineer, there's precision behind every layer. From the smash patty technique, to the way the sauces hit the palate, Phat Buns isn't just built different,

It's smart, as co-founder Ahtesham Moosa puts it,“With endless combinations, no two visits need to be the same”.

From well-loved menu staples like the PHAT Classic – a 4oz Aberdeen Angus beef smashed patty burger with melted cheddar cheese, or a fried chicken loaded fries, with grilled mushroom and halloumi. To one of the legends - 4oz Aberdeen Angus BBQ flavoured, 12-hour smoked pulled rib meat sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar.

PHAT Buns' Build-a-Burger concept puts you firmly in the driver's seat. Fancy a double smash patty stacked with crispy halloumi and a drizzle of that iconic PHAT sauce? Sorted. Prefer spicy chicken with jalapeños and a buttery pretzel bun? You got it. From protein and cheese to sauces and toppings, you call the shots – every burger is made exactly how you want it.

While Sharjah's will offer a different menu, tailored to local tastes, customers can still expect the same vibrant energy that Phat Buns' fans love. Think neon lights, bold colours, and a design that gives nods to the street food culture. The experience, as well as the burgers, are ones to be photographed for social media!

The Sharjah expansion marks a new era of growth for the brand. From starting as a single location in the UK to a now growing international footprint, Phat Buns is not one to miss. It has proved fast food can be both fun and elevated, and with a rocket scientist in the kitchen, you can trust the launch will go off with a bang.