Belize Advances Bold Ocean Leadership And Sustainable Financing At UN Ocean Conference

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of Belize, led by prime minister John Briceño, concluded a highly impactful participation at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), held in Nice, France, from June 9–13, 2025.

The Belize delegation played a pivotal role in championing the priorities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), advancing global and regional ocean action, and engaging the international donor community on sustainable financing for national marine conservation and sustainable fisheries.

As a front-line ocean nation, Belize used the global platform to advocate for nature-positive, climate-resilient solutions grounded in equity and regional solidarity. Prime minister Briceño delivered powerful interventions during key events, including “SIDS Coalition for Nature: Perspectives and Achievements on Ocean Action” and the “SIDS DOCK” side event. His message underscored the existential importance of healthy oceans to the survival and prosperity of SIDS and called for international cooperation to advance blue economy development and resilience.

A major highlight of Belize's engagement was its leadership role in the launch of the “Actioning Blue: 30X30 Vision for the Ocean,” a landmark political declaration by Caribbean nations aiming to protect 30 percent of the region's marine ecosystems by 2030. This collective commitment demonstrates the region's readiness to act boldly for ocean health and climate stability, while showcasing South-South cooperation as a driver of global change.

In parallel, Belize actively engaged with key members of the international donor community and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to mobilize support for its ambitious Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) initiative. Through a series of bilateral meetings and technical dialogues, Prime Minister Briceño and senior Belizean officials presented the PFP as a cutting-edge financing mechanism designed to secure long-term funding for marine protection, biodiversity, and coastal community resilience.

“The PFP is not just a financing tool; it is a national commitment to ensure that conservation works for both nature and people over the long term,” said prime minister Briceño.“We are building a model that is scalable, transparent, and aligned with Belize's development goals.”

The Belize delegation, included Andre Perez, H.E. ambassador Stuart Leslie, CEO Narda Garcia, CEO Beverly Wade, H.E. ambassador Carlos Fuller, Arlene Young, Dr Leandra Ricketts, Osmany Salas, and Jamal Galvez, also contributed expertise in thematic sessions on coral reef restoration, sustainable coastal tourism, ocean accounting, and blue economy financing.

Belize endorsed several high-impact pledges at UNOC 3, including:



To Develop Ocean Accounts by 2030;

For a Quiet Ocean; To Protect Climate-Resilient Reefs.

The delegation also highlighted Belize's leadership in best practices for coral reef restoration and resilience, creating a greater regional impact through sustained coral reef health and resilience. The country showcased its efforts in the inclusion of nature-positive solutions into the tourism sector, fostering a model where economic prosperity and environmental stewardship are mutually reinforced.

During UNOC 3, prime minister Briceño also held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with global leaders to strengthen cooperation on key areas such as climate change, the UN agenda for 2026, and sustainable development priorities. These discussions reinforced Belize's commitment to multilateral engagement and strategic partnerships to advance shared ocean and climate goals.

Other key bilaterals held by the Belize delegation included a meeting with senior officials from Gabon and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to discuss the progress of Belize's Blue Bonds initiative and explore opportunities for collaboration between Belize and Gabon, particularly as Gabon recently finalized its own ocean financing agreement. These exchanges offered valuable insights and laid the groundwork for deepened cooperation in areas such as marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, and ocean governance.

Belize's active participation reaffirmed its international leadership in ocean sustainability and underscored its commitment to regional and global cooperation. The delegation's presence at UNOC 3 builds on Belize's ongoing efforts to deliver durable solutions for marine conservation, economic resilience, and climate adaptation.

The post Belize advances bold Ocean leadership and sustainable financing at UN Ocean Conference appeared first on Caribbean News Global .