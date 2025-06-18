Kananaskis Common Vision For The Future Of Quantum Technologies

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The following is a statement from Leaders of the G7:

We, the Leaders of the G7, recognize that quantum technologies – which include computing, sensing and communications – have the potential to bring significant and transformative benefits to societies worldwide. Significant R&D breakthroughs over the past decade mean that these technologies are now poised to create economic and social benefits in sectors such as finance, communication, transport, energy, health and agriculture while addressing global challenges. They could also have far-reaching implications for national and international security, as they enable new defence capabilities and threaten current data protection systems.

We acknowledge that achieving quantum technologies' full potential will require international collaboration between governments, researchers and industry to mobilize investments and optimize resources; advance research and commercialization; secure supply chains; facilitate access to infrastructure, talent and markets; align adoption with shared interests and values; and create a trusted ecosystem to manage risks and unleash innovation.

To this end, we commit to:

R&D, responsible innovation and commercialization; and support partnerships between researchers, industry and other stakeholders to accelerate commercialization and attract private investment.in a variety of sectors, including those developed by small and medium sized enterprises.as creators, stakeholders, leaders and decision-makers at all stages of the research, development and implementation of quantum technologies.for all, including women as well as communities left behind by globalization, to equip individuals with the skills needed for new jobs in the quantum sector. These include apprenticeships; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and computer science education; and mentorship.through measures such as international exchanges between academia and industry, preventing the leakage of sensitive technologies, protecting intellectual property rights, and promoting greater interoperability.through public and international dialogues, based on scientific expertise and aligned with democratic values, freedom and fundamental rights, recognizing that, at this early stage of innovation, a global regulatory framework is not yet appropriate.across different sectors; secure quantum supply chains; ensure the security and integrity of research; and promote the timely adoption of quantum-resilient security measures and solutions for protecting data and communications networks., including via the NMI-Q initiative, to drive forward essential measurement and testing work amongst like-minded partners., with industry, experts and academia to inform cooperation on research, development and commercialization including through voluntary joint calls for projects between different members; advance policy dialogues on approaches to innovation and adoption; and assess the potential societal impacts of these technologies as they progress towards commercial and defense applications.

In this International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, we will work together and with like-minded partners to make concrete progress on this agenda.

