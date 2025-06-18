Ontario Supporting Grape Growers And Wineries
“Ontario wineries are producing great-tasting, top-quality wines. They are earning praise around the world and beating out wine-producing giants in international competitions,” said Stephen Crawford, minister of public and business service delivery and procurement.“As we approach Buy Ontario, Buy Canadian Day, we're proud to support this thriving industry and remind everyone that world-class wine is being made right here at home.”
VQA certified wines are the seal of authenticity by the Ontario Wine Appellation Authority (OWAA), the regulatory agency responsible for the integrity of Ontario wine appellations, enforcing wine composition and labelling standards and ensuring consumers have the information they need to make an informed choice. The OWAA tests and audits each wine and winery before they are allowed to use the VQA label.
“Expanding the list of grape varieties certified by VQA is great news for Ontario's grape growers and wineries. It opens new opportunities for growth at a time when the market is growing and modernizing and when supporting local agribusinesses has never been more important,” said Trevor Jones, minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness.“Whether you're visiting a winery, dining out or shopping, choose a locally grown and globally acclaimed Ontario wine.”
Buy Ontario, Buy Canadian Day is Friday, June 27, 2025.
In 2024, more than $433.6 million in VQA wines were sold worldwide.
