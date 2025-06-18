Pete Hegseth's Surprisingly Unsurprising Message At Shangri-La

MENAFN - Asia Times) On May 31, 2025, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave the Trump administration's first major policy address on its approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

This was not an entirely conventional Shangri-La Dialogue speech – it was full of bluster about“warrior ethos,” criticism of diversity initiatives, discussion of US border security and fawning praise for President Donald Trump. But the central message was little different from that of the Biden administration's representatives and it and included the same strategic oversights.

Many regional observers had feared that Hegseth's appearance at the dialogue would raise questions about US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, rather than answering them. They invoked his speech to the Munich Security Conference in February, which alienated many Europeans. But from the start, Hegseth was reassuring about US commitment. He asserted he would“keep coming back” to the region and that the United States was“here to stay.”

Among participants at the forum, this message was generally well received. Furthermore, Hegseth appeared surprisingly comfortable in the setting, delivering his remarks with conviction and answering questions confidently.

For a cabinet member who had struggled to name any member of ASEAN during his confirmation hearing a few months ago, this was a strong and surprising performance. And by all accounts, his private meetings on the sidelines of the dialogue were similarly successful.

Overall, Hegseth exceeded expectations by giving a speech that was more traditional than revolutionary. Portions of the speech were certainly oriented toward an audience of one in the White House rather than millions in Southeast Asia. This was particularly true when Hegseth characterized the Biden administration as“feckless and weak” – a strange message alongside his insistence that the region can count on sustained US engagement.

Nonetheless, over time, this speech will likely be seen as generally reassuring, even if it perpetuates common flaws in US regional strategy.

Observers have typically made three major criticisms of US strategy in Southeast Asia:



American engagement has been overly focused on military cooperation without a robust trade and economic strategy – precisely what regional states desire from the United States.

American leaders have often viewed the region through the lens of competition with China, rather than recognising Southeast Asian countries as important in their own right. American officials have repeatedly promised to shift focus to Asia but continue to devote significant attention to the Middle East and other so-called secondary regions.

Despite Hegseth's relatively reassuring speech, the Trump administration is not only repeating these mistakes but amplifying them.

On economic engagement, it feels unfair to critique American secretaries of defense for focusing on military rather than economic cooperation. But the top priority for all countries in Southeast Asia has long been economic development.

The Trump administration's confrontational trade strategy offers diminishing economic incentives for regional cooperation with Washington – even as Hegseth calls for greater military cooperation.

When asked about this issue, he noted that he was“in the business of tanks, not trade.” The remark got chuckles, but many in Southeast Asia feel that“tanks not trade” has been US policy for nearly a decade – to Americans' own detriment.