Donald Trump's Craven War On Myanmar

MENAFN - Asia Times) American President Donald Trump has seemingly declared war against the global trading order, post-war liberal internationalism, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Canada, Mexico and a large part of American society, including immigrants, universities, the legal system, the media, Elon Musk, and common sense.

Trump would no doubt be hard-pressed to locate Myanmar, or Burma, on a map, but his administration has declared war on the conflict-stricken country with a series of“reforms” that will endanger humanitarian aid, education, media and governance. And his wrecking ball approach will only benefit the ruling State Administration Council (SAC) junta.

The first salvo was on January 29, when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled an education initiative, the Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program , worth US$45 million to support DEI and to run between 2023-2028.

This would have benefited young scholars from a range of ethnic and religious backgrounds, LGBTQ and refugee communities in and outside Myanmar, sending Myanmar students to study around Asia. Hundreds of students have had funding torn from them, many in mid-study, so abrupt was the cancellation.

Soon after, in a speech , Trump smugly stated,“(w)e also blocked 45 million dollars for diversity scholarships in Burma. 45, that's a lot of money for diversity scholarships in Burma (scattered laughter from the audience). You can imagine where that money went.”

Trump likely doesn't care about Myanmar, but that sadistic sniggering was an auger of further punishment to a country he likely knows next to nothing about. American scholarships for Myanmar students, from USAID to the Open Society Foundation (OSF), for over 30 years has immeasurably aided generations of people working in a range of fields.

The board of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship program resigned on June 11, citing the Trump administration having“usurped the authority of the Board” by denying already selected candidates and subjecting 1,200 other scholarship grantees to an“unauthorized review process.”

The full-scale assault on USAID followed soon after, which spread chaos and uncertainty through multiple Myanmar organizations, refugee camps in Bangladesh and Thailand, the exiled media, women's groups and many others.

According to US government official statistics , USAID spending on Myanmar was $24 million in 2011, and rose steadily to $237.6 million in 2024. Direct funding from the State Department was $5.4 million in 2011, rising to $46.9 million in 2020 before slowly declining to $4.6 million in 2024.

Roughly half of US aid to Myanmar was humanitarian assistance, then governance and democracy and health programs, amongst others. The projections for 2025 was for $259 million total assistance: 72% of that directed to humanitarian aid for a country experiencing war and natural disasters.