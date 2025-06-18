Lean Security Protects Mobile Apps From Silent Data Leaks With Enhanced Pen Testing Suite

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Advanced penetration testing identifies hidden vulnerabilities in iOS and Android apps, stopping silent data leaks before they compromise user trust.

Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Lean Security, a leading Australian cybersecurity firm, has announced the rollout of its enhanced mobile application penetration testing suite, a major step forward in protecting businesses and consumers from silent data leaks and stealth attacks targeting mobile applications.

The latest upgrade comes in response to a growing wave of sophisticated threats that bypass traditional security measures, with ASD receiving more than 36,700 calls to its Australian Cyber Security Hotline.

Lean Security's newly advanced penetration testing service combine advanced static and dynamic analysis techniques, API security validation, and threat modelling to proactively identify and neutralise vulnerabilities before threat actors can exploit them. This comprehensive approach addresses known risks and simulates real-world attacks to uncover hidden weaknesses in Android and iOS applications.

“Mobile security isn't just about blocking what's obvious. The real danger lies in what you don't see - data slowly leaking in the background, permissions being exploited, and attackers slipping past outdated defences,” said a spokesperson for Lean Security.“With our pen testing suite, we're helping companies get ahead of attackers by delivering clear, actionable insights and robust security hardening tailored for today's mobile environment.”

The upgraded suite is built on years of cybersecurity research and hands-on experience with enterprise clients across finance, healthcare, retail, and tech. It provides developers and IT teams with a full threat landscape review, including misconfigurations, reverse engineering risks, and insecure communication channels. Each penetration test concludes with a detailed report that includes technical findings, business impact analysis, and practical recommendations for remediation.

In addition to technical improvements, Lean Security has streamlined its onboarding process to allow businesses of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 companies - to quickly schedule and deploy mobile penetration testing without interrupting their development lifecycle. This user-centric approach integrates security into the mobile app workflow from development through deployment.

As regulatory pressures grow and consumer expectations rise, businesses are under greater scrutiny to protect user data. With mobile threats becoming more covert and complex, traditional security checklists are no longer enough. Lean Security's updated penetration testing suite meets this challenge head-on, enabling businesses to proactively safeguard their mobile assets and maintain user trust.

The penetration testing company continues to lead the charge in cybersecurity innovation, providing clients with the tools and expertise necessary to thrive in an increasingly hostile digital world. With this latest enhancement, the company reinforces its commitment to closing the security gap and stopping data leaks before they start.

