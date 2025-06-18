Iran Strikes Israeli Mossad Headquarters: IRNA

The IRNA news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently launched an attack on the Mossad's foreign intelligence center. The strike targeted Mossad's headquarters, located in Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, on Tuesday, June 17.

According to the report, Mossad is described as the“center for planning Israel's assassination operations,” and it was set on fire following the attack.

So far, Israel has not issued any official statements regarding the incident. The attack has yet to be confirmed or commented on by the Israeli government.

As the Israel–Iran conflict entered its fifth day, hostilities intensified with significant military actions and mounting casualties. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have eliminated Iran's wartime Chief of Staff, Ali Shadmani, in an airstrike, marking a notable escalation in the conflict .

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli military and intelligence sites, some of which reportedly breached Israel's defense systems.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated rapidly. In Tehran, widespread panic ensued as residents attempted to flee the capital following Israeli airstrikes on military and nuclear facilities.

The Iranian government imposed communication restrictions, and the International Committee of the Red Cross reported over 100,000 people displaced from Tehran . International responses have varied, with the United States deploying naval assets to the region and President Trump urging Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran, while G7 leaders called for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

This development adds to ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, with military exchanges escalating in the region. Further details are expected to emerge as the situation unfolds.

The repercussions of this attack will likely have significant geopolitical implications, especially concerning intelligence operations and military strategies in the Middle East.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram