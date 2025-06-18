Iranian Rockts Strain Israel's Defense Systems, Reports Washington Post

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has put immense pressure on Israel's defense systems. According to a report by The Washington Post, Israel may only be able to sustain its missile defense systems for 10 to 20 more days without U.S. support. A source revealed that Israel is facing difficult choices about which threats to prioritize, as the defense system is already under extreme strain.

As the war intensifies, Israel's air defense systems are struggling to intercept the barrage of Iranian rockets. The mounting pressure on these systems highlights the challenges both countries face as the conflict moves into its fifth day. The ability of Israel to maintain a robust defense without U.S. assistance is becoming increasingly uncertain, with many experts warning of potential vulnerabilities in the coming days.

In parallel, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting missile launch sites of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in central Tehran. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed dozens of fighter jets to hit these critical sites, aiming to weaken Iran's missile capabilities. The attacks, reportedly carried out in the early hours, resulted in explosions in various areas, including southwestern Tehran, particularly near Islamshahr and Robat Karim.

Following these strikes, widespread internet outages were reported in these regions, with locals hearing multiple loud explosions. The disruptions in communication are further complicating the flow of information, making it harder for both local and international observers to gauge the full extent of the damage. As airstrikes continue, the situation in Tehran remains tense, and residents are bracing for more attacks.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., President Donald Trump held a National Security Council meeting, which lasted for about an hour. The discussion focused on the growing conflict and the potential for broader regional instability. The U.S. government's next steps remain unclear, but the increased involvement of global powers is expected to play a significant role in determining the future trajectory of the war.

The ongoing airstrikes and defense system strains signal a further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran. As both nations continue to target each other's military infrastructure, the war's impact on the broader Middle East is becoming more pronounced. The international community remains on edge, hoping for diplomatic intervention to prevent further destruction and loss of life in the region.

With both countries caught in a vicious cycle of retaliation, the need for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts has never been more urgent. If the war continues to escalate at this rate, it could lead to a broader regional conflict involving multiple states, further destabilizing the Middle East.

