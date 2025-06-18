NYC Comptroller Brad Lander Arrested At Immigration Court In Manhattan - Detained While Defending Immigrant
Lander, who was observing immigration hearings and said he was present to "accompany" individuals exiting the courtroom, was detained along with the person he was escorting. The arrest was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter and captured on video.“You're obstructing”: Tense arrest captured on video
A video of the incident shows agents attempting to separate Lander from the man they were detaining. Lander resisted, briefly linking arms with the individual.
“I'm not obstructing, I'm standing right here in the hallway,” Lander can be heard saying in the footage as he's being handcuffed.
“You don't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant,” he added while being led down a hallway and into an elevator.
One agent wore a tactical vest marked“federal agent,” while others were in plainclothes with face masks.Lander's wife:“What I saw was shocking and unacceptable”
At a press conference later Tuesday, Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, condemned the arrest.
“They said, 'You're obstructing,'” Barnette said.“I was shoved out of the way.”
“What I saw was shocking and unacceptable,” she added.“What I saw today was not the rule of law.”
She described how her husband tried to link arms with the man following an immigration hearing when“we were swarmed by a number of federal agents.”Arrest amid nationwide immigration court crackdown
The arrest occurred at 26 Federal Plaza, amid a broader campaign of large-scale federal immigration enforcement actions outside courtrooms nationwide.
Federal authorities have yet to release a statement. Inquiries to FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have not been returned.Lander campaign responds
In a statement, Lander's mayoral campaign confirmed the arrest:“While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE.”
Lander is a leading progressive voice in the Democratic mayoral primary. Early voting in the city's mayoral election is currently underway.Echoes of Newark arrests
The episode comes just weeks after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for trespassing during a protest at an ICE detention facility. That charge was dropped, but fellow Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver was later federally indicted for allegedly obstructing Baraka's arrest. She has denied the charges and vowed to fight them.
Baraka has since filed a federal lawsuit against interim US Attorney Alina Habba , alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution.
