Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts 50 Times In 2 Hours 32,800 Feet High Blast Triggers Highest Alert

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted dramatically on Tuesday (June 17), sending a towering column of ash more than 10,000 meters (32,800 feet) into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the alert to the highest level and expand the exclusion zone.

The eruption occurred at 5:35 pm local time on the island of Flores, part of East Nusa Tenggara province, according to the Indonesian volcanology agency. The agency recorded an unusual spike in volcanic activity, with 50 eruptions in just two hours-far surpassing the typical 8 to 10 daily events.

Ash cloud visible for miles

The eruption produced a dense grey mushroom-shaped ash cloud that could be seen from as far as 150 kilometers (93 miles) away. Though no casualties were reported as of late Tuesday, at least one village was evacuated, and ash rain was detected in several areas beyond the expanded 8-kilometer (5-mile) danger zone.

Authorities urge caution

Head of Indonesia's Geological Agency, Muhammad Wafid, warned residents and tourists to remain at least 7 kilometers from the volcano's crater. He also raised concerns about potential lahar floods-dangerous volcanic mudflows-especially if heavy rains strike the region.

Residents were advised to wear face masks to avoid respiratory issues due to ash exposure. Tremors continue to be recorded, indicating ongoing volcanic activity.

Historical context and regional impact

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, standing at 1,584 meters (5,197 feet), is part of a twin volcano system along with the taller Mount Lewotobi Perempuan (1,703 meters). A series of eruptions in November last year killed nine people and injured dozens, forcing mass evacuations and causing travel disruptions, including the cancellation of international flights to Bali.

There were no immediate reports of flight disruptions following Tuesday's eruption.

A volatile region

Indonesia, home to more than 270 million people, sits on the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” a hotspot for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country has over 120 active volcanoes, many of which are closely monitored by government agencies.

Officials continue to monitor Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki for further activity and urge the public to remain vigilant.