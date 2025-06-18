Donald Trump's Iran Policy Divides MAGA: Vance Defends, Marjorie Taylor Greene & Tucker Carlson Oppose

MENAFN - Live Mint) JD Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (June 17) to defend President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran-Israel conflict, pushing back against growing dissent from within the MAGA movement.“The president has shown remarkable restraint,” Vance wrote, insisting Trump remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“He is only interested in using the American military to accomplish the American people's goals,” Vance said .

Clarifies civilian vs weapons-grade enrichment

In his detailed post, Vance emphasised the distinction between civilian nuclear power and uranium enrichment, claiming Iran crossed the line by enriching uranium well beyond civilian use thresholds.

“Iran could have civilian nuclear power without enrichment, but Iran rejected that,” Vance explained.

“It's one thing to want civilian nuclear energy. It's another thing to demand sophisticated enrichment capacity.”

He cited findings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing Iran of violating its non-proliferation obligations.

Calls for trust in Trump's judgment

While acknowledging public skepticism about foreign interventions, Vance urged Americans to trust Trump's judgment on the issue.

“He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment,” Vance wrote.“That decision ultimately belongs to the president.”

“I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue.”

MAGA revolt:“Not America first”

Vance's defense of Trump arrives as high-profile MAGA conservatives voice growing concern over possible US military involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have emerged as leading voices in the internal rebellion. Greene warned on June 16 that U.S. foreign interventions“put America last” and“will ultimately lead to our destruction.”

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she posted on X.

Greene added that Americans are“sick and tired of foreign wars” and want troops focused on protecting US borders.

Carlson vs. Trump:“Kooky” and“Complicit”

Carlson went further, accusing Trump of being“complicit in the act of war.” The former Fox News host's comments sparked a rare criticism from Trump, who dismissed him publicly.

“I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen,” Trump said.

On Truth Social, he added:“Kooky.”

