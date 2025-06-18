Donald Trump Weighs Options On Iran Including US Strike After Urgent White House Meeting: Reports

MENAFN - Live Mint) Multiple reports citing current and former administration officials say US President Donald Trump is weighing several options on Iran - including the possibility of a US military strike - following a high-level national security meeting in the White House Situation Room.

While no decision has been made, the officials said Trump remains focused on preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities.

Key officials present

Among those present at the meeting were Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and other top military officials.

Military posture

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is quietly shifting more assets to the region. NBC News reported that while the US military presence is being increased largely for defensive purposes, the new deployments carry“significant offensive capabilities.”

Trump returns from G7 early, cites Iran crisis

The urgency of the Situation Room meeting was underscored by Trump's abrupt departure from the G7 summit in Canada. After signing a joint statement calling for“peace and stability” in the Middle East, Trump left early and ordered his national security team to be ready for immediate discussions upon his arrival back in Washington.

Trump also used the G7 platform to slam Iran for failing to sign a nuclear deal with the United States. Earlier at the summit, he had called for the evacuation of Tehran.

No talks with Iran

Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he has not reached out to Iranian leaders about a possible ceasefire.“I haven't reached out,” he said.“I'm not too much in the mood” to negotiate.

Boasts of aerial dominance

In a pair of posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed overwhelming US control over Iranian airspace .

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump wrote.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA.”

A warning to Iran's Supreme Leader

Trump added a message, directly referencing Iran's Supreme Leader , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote.

“But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Unclear if US will intervene

Despite these remarks, the administration has not officially confirmed any change in US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. Trump has previously said the United States would not intervene, though his recent tone suggests that position may be shifting.

