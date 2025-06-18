'Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapons,' US State Department Reiterates Trump's 'Clear' Stance On Tehran's Nuclear Ambition

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US State Department on Tuesday once again pointed out the President Donald Trump administration's firm position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stressing that“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” as tensions with Israel continue to rise.

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted that Trump has maintained a consistent policy since taking office to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities.

Tammy Bruce on Trump's statement

"Now with the conflict between Iran and Israel, Trump is also clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon...The fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon is clear. As the white house reminds us, since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...," said Bruce.

According to White House release, Trump has never wavered in his stance that Iran cannot be permitted to have a nuclear weapon, a pledge he has made repeatedly, both in office and on the campaign trail.

Since taking office, Trump has made it explicitly clear on at least a dozen occasions that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. He echoed this commitment more than 40 times during his campaign and even prior to it.

This position aligns with his earlier actions, such as withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Additionally, to safeguard American citizens, the State Department has created a Middle East Task Force. This task force coordinates support for US citizens, diplomatic missions, and personnel across the region. More than 30 security alerts have been issued to countries in the area, advising US citizens to stay informed and avoid travel to Israel, Iraq, and Iran.

Bruce stated,“One of the highest priorities of the Trump administration is the safety and security of the American people. To that end, the Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US Diplomatic missions, personnel, and diplomatic engagements... To keep US citizens involved, we have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region."

While calling Trump as a transparent and clear leader who is committed to peace and making America great again, Bruce mentioned,“I'm certainly not going to characterise what President Trump says or tweets. He's one of the most transparent, one of the most clear individuals that we've known... He is the singular guiding hand about what will be occurring from this point forward..."

Bruce echoed Trump's stance on national sovereignty and peace initiatives, stating that every nation has the right to determine its own future, with the United States ready to assist when requested. However, she declined to comment on whether the US supports regime change in Iran, leaving the administration's position on that issue ambiguous.

She added,“Every country, as President Trump has stated, has the right to define its own future. He offers his help, and it's up to the country whether or not they will accept it...He could have chosen to have this be about anything other than peace and making America great again, but he is committed to that and is part of his overall commitment to the country. I would not speak about the nature of the other country's decision-making; that is up to them, but we are happy we have a President who is willing to help.”

According to the White House, Trump, who sought an "unconditional surrender" by Iran, met Tuesday with his national security team.

Israel and Iran are exchanging strikes for a sixth day, with civilians in flashpoint areas facing waves of attacks. Israel's defense minister said the country plans on striking“very significant targets in Tehran”. Explosions from incoming Iranian missiles were reported over Tel Aviv on early, according to early Wednesday local time.

