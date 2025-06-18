Donald Trump Will Sign Executive Order Extending Tiktok's US Sale Deadline By 90 Days - What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump will this week sign an executive order extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to divest the popular video sharing app's US business, as per a statement from the White House on June 17.

This comes after Donald Trump in April signed a 75-day extension order (his third) to keep TikTok functioning in the US, after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on ice, according to an AP report.

| Did Mark Carney, PM Modi discuss Nijjar case? Canada PM said THIS TikTok extension coming: What White House said...

“As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Also speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on June 17, when he returned early from the G-7 Summit in Canada, Donald Trump hinted he“probably” extend the deadline again. He also expressed optimism that Chinese President Xi Jinping will“ultimately approve” a deal to divest TikTok's US business, the report added.

| Fighter Jet F-35B Grounded In Kerala For Over 2-Days After Emergency Landing US TikTok sale deal: Third time the charm?

Notably, this is the third time that Donald Trump has extended the deadline for TikTok 's US business sale.

The first was in an executive order signed on his first day in Office, on January 20, after the platform briefly went dark when the ban approved by the US Congress and upheld by the country's Supreme Court come into effect, the report said.

The second was in April, when White House officials felt a deal was near, but it fell apart after China backed out following Donald Trump's tariffs announcement.

At present it is unclear how many times Donald Trump can or will keep extending the TikTok sale deadline amid negotiations between the US and ByteDance, the report noted.

Donald Trump himself has over 15 million followers on TikTok since joining in 2024. He also credited the video sharing platform with helping him gain traction among youth and in January said he has a“warm spot for TikTok.”

(With inputs from AP)