PM Modi Leaves For Croatia After Concluding 'Productive' Canada Visit 'Committed To Furthering Global Peace'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Croatia, the third and final stop of his three-nation tour, after concluding his "productive" visit to Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit.

The G7 summit was the first multilateral event attended by PM Modi after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan last month, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in the popular hill station in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In Kananaskis, the prime minister held "productive" exchanges with leaders of the seven-nation bloc on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet.

Modi met with nine global leaders within ten hours in Canada. During the meetings, he discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy.

Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer , Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Agree to designate new high commissioners

During his talks with PM Carney, Modi emphasised that the relations between the two nations are "extremely important", adding that New Delhi and Ottawa should work together to achieve win-win cooperation in various sectors.

Following the talks, India and Canada agreed to designate new high commissioners , with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries, according to a statement by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada on Monday evening from Cyprus. This was his first visit to Canada in a decade.

The Group of Seven (G7) consists of seven of the world's advanced economies-Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, the UK, and the European Union.

Modi received a call from PM Carney earlier this month, during which the latter invited the prime minister to attend the G7 meeting.

India-Canada Ties

The India-Canada relations have been strained in recent years, especially under the leadership of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , who resigned in January, paving the way for Mark Carney. Before the latest victory in May 2025, Carney was sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Canada, replacing Trudeau on March 14, 2025.

In October 2024, India-Canada ties nosedived further when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats. India denied any involvement in Nijjar's killing and condemned the accusations as baseless. Subsequently, both countries expelled top envoys, froze trade negotiations, and suspended official visits.

India has been accusing Canada of harbouring extremism in Canada's Sikh diaspora. New Delhi views any support for Khalistani elements abroad as a threat to national security.

While Trudeau was seen as a leader unwilling to act on Indian concerns, Carney, a political newcomer, had recently described himself as the 'most useful in a crisis.' During his campaign, he identified rebuilding ties with India as a priority, signalling a reset in relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Carney for his win.

Canada has nearly 18 lakh residents of Indian origin, of whom the Sikh population is roughly 7.7 lakh. Another 10 lakh Non-Resident Indians are in Canada as students, skilled workers, and temporary workers.



Modi's visit signifies a potential thaw in India-Canada relations after years of tension.

The establishment of new high commissioners aims to restore regular services and strengthen diplomatic ties. The G7 discussions highlighted India's commitment to global cooperation on pressing issues.

