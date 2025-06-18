Did Mark Carney, PM Modi Discuss Nijjar Case? Canada PM Says, 'Discussed Importance... Need To Be Careful About...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was asked by journalists if he discussed the much contended Nijjar case with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the G7 meet.

Speaking to reporters during the G7 Leader's Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Carney said:“We discussed the importance of having the law enforcement dialogue, not just dialogue, cooperation directly, the importance of addressing transnational repression...”

“There is a judicial process that's underway, and I need to be careful about further commentary,” he added.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), earlier on June 18, PM Modi also posted about his G7 trip, calling it“productive”.

“Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability,” he wrote.

Modi had arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada on June 17 to attend the G7 Summit, where he was recieved by Mark Carney at the venue.

In a series of high-level meetings held on the sidelines, the prime minister highlighted India's efforts to strengthen global partnerships and champion the cause of the Global South, according to an ANI report.

He held discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , European Council President Antonio Costa, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi emphasised solidarity with the Global South after meetings with leaders from Brazil and South Africa and reaffirmed shared commitment to addressing vital issues and working towards a better future for coming generations.