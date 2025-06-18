'State Of Diplomacy In Crisis': What Did G7 Say About Iran-Israel Tension And Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War?

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the G7 summit convened in the Canadian Rockies, leaders from the world's largest industrialised nations navigated a complex geopolitical landscape marked by ongoing crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Russia-Ukraine war remains a central concern for European leaders, who are urging stronger action to pressure the Kremlin into a real ceasefire. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said that more sanctions on Russia are critical to halting the war and bringing President Putin to the negotiating table.

Zelensky left summit, saying, 'diplomacy in a state of crisis'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the G7 summit on Tuesday with fresh aid from host nation Canada for Ukraine's fight against Russia but without a unified declaration of support from G7 members or an opportunity to meet US President Donald Trump.

Efforts to present a strong, joint stance on the Ukraine conflict faltered as divisions emerged among the G7 nations. Trump, who voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin , departed the summit early to focus on the escalating Israel-Iran crisis. According to a Canadian official, Canada scrapped plans for a firm G7 statement on Ukraine due to opposition from the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would provide C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) in new military assistance for Kyiv as well as impose new financial sanctions, Reuters reported.

Zelenskiy said he had told the G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in a state of crisis" and said they need to continue calling on Trump "to use his real influence" to force an end to the war, in a post on his Telegram account.

G7 statement on Russia-Ukraine war

In a chair statement, G7 leaders voiced support for President Trump's efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The statement acknowledged Ukraine's commitment to an unconditional ceasefire and urged Russia to do the same. It also affirmed the G7's determination to explore all possible measures, including financial sanctions, to increase pressure on Moscow.

Canada, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, issued the statement independently-without requiring formal approval from other member states. At the summit's closing news conference, Canadian representative Mark Carney noted,“There are things some of us, including Canada, would have said beyond what appears in the chair summary.”

The G7 - comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States - held its first summit since Trump's re-election, amid growing concerns as he continues to challenge traditional U.S. alliances and global commitments.

G7 leaders called for calm in the Middle East and reaffirmed their commitment to global peace and energy stability, shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly left the summit in Canada.

The White House cited“what's going on in the Middle East” as the reason for Trump's early departure, though the president later clarified it had“nothing to do with a ceasefire.”

“We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," it added.

Calling Iran the“principal source of regional instability and terror,” G7 said,“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.”

Meanwhile, Iranians flee the urban cities as heavy traffic-clogged roads lead west out of the city, especially toward the Caspian Sea Local reports noted diversions along key routes. Meanwhile, long queues formed at operational gas stations across the capital, as reported by AP.

People walk past closed shops in Tehran's Grand Bazaar as fighting between Israel and Iran entered a fourth day on June 16, 2025. Iran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities early on June 16, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

"If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.“Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue.”

Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the BBC that Iran's Natanz nuclear facility sustained heavy damage, with as many as 15,000 centrifuges likely destroyed, while the Fordow site remained mostly untouched.

The announcement comes amid escalating conflict following Israel's surprise air campaign, which has reportedly eliminated much of Iran's top military leadership and nuclear scientists.

Diplomatic efforts took a major blow as scheduled U.S.-Iran talks in Oman on June 15 were cancelled, with Tehran declaring it would not negotiate under military assault.

Israel now claims effective control of Iranian airspace and signals that further escalation is imminent.

The G7 summit highlighted the divisions among member nations regarding responses to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Iran's nuclear capabilities and regional aggressions were central topics, emphasizing the need for a unified international stance. The ongoing conflicts are straining diplomatic relations and complicating international negotiations.

