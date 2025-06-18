Donald Trump To Meet Pakistan Chief Of Army Staff Asim Munir In Washington Today Check Schedule

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump is set to have a lunch meeting on Wednesday with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir. According to the White House itinerary for Wednesday, the meeting with the Pakistani general is scheduled during lunch hours.

General Munir is currently visiting the United States, where he encountered protests on Monday from overseas Pakistanis and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at an event in Washington DC. Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media.

Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, an X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against the "criminal dictator of Pakistan" and criticised those who“showed up in support of fascism.”

While sharing the video on X, Hussain wrote,“We're here to protest the criminal dictator of Pakistan. Shame on every bootlicker who showed up in support of fascism--you didn't just betray democracy; you spit on the suffering of millions.”

PTI USA also re-shared the videos where the people were holding a protest against General Munir. Pakistani-Americans held a protest against Munir outside the Four Seasons Hotel.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, PTI stated,“Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, at the G7 Outreach Session in Kananaskis, Canada, PM Narendra Modi said,“There should be no place for double standards on terrorism. The terrorist attack that happened on 22nd April was not only an attack on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on the entire humanity.”

Meanwhile, the US President has his hands full with the current crisis in West Asia. On Tuesday he posted on Truth Social demanding an "unconditional surrender" by Iran. He also met with his national security team.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump declared that the U.S. now has“complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and claimed,“we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding.” He issued a stern warning, saying“our patience is wearing thin,” and followed up with a bold demand:“UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Amid rising tensions, Pakistan-led by General Asim Munir-has emerged as one of Iran's most vocal supporters. Speaking in Washington, Munir affirmed Pakistan's solidarity with Iran while expressing hope for a swift resolution to the conflict.