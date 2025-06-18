'COVID Is On A Decline': PGIMER Director Dr Vivek Lal Amid Sporadic Cases Reported In Some Regions
“We are absolutely prepared for COVID-19 , but it is on a decline. I don't think a single patient has tested positive in the last week. COVID-19 is under control in India because we had a very good vaccination drive under the leadership of PM Modi. The vaccination drive is still there and is protecting us,” PGIMER Director Dr Vivek Lal said.
However, despite the optimistic outlook at the national level, sporadic cases are still being reported in some regions.29 new COVID cases in Rajasthan
Rajasthan reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases this year to 456.Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: First batch flagged off, five years after Covid
According to the latest data, the cases were reported from various hospitals across the state, including Rajasthan Hospital, SPMC Bikaner, AIIMS Jodhpur, RTPCR Chittorgarh, SDMH Jaipur, EHCC Jaipur, SMS Jaipur, M Genix Jaipur, and RNT Jodhpur.Also Read | 'Most Covid deaths are in people...,' says official as fatalities cross 100
The cases comprise a 20-year-old male from Banswara, an 18-year-old female from Bikaner, a 30-year-old female and a 27-year-old male from Chittorgarh, a 63-year-old female from Dausa, and a 27-year-old male from Didwana Jaipur, 14 new cases were reported, including males aged 17, 39, 53, and 40, and females aged 19, 26, 10, 75, 30, 31, 50, 29, 22, and 21.
Eight cases were also reported in Jodhpur, including a 27-year-old male. Other districts reporting cases include Karauli, with a 59-year-old female, Kota, with a 27-year-old male, and Udaipur, where six cases were recorded, including males aged 48 and 45 and females aged 28, 56, 57, and 58.
So far this year, Rajasthan has reported 456 COVID-19 cases, including 251 active cases, 202 recoveries, and two deaths. Jaipur continues to have the highest number of cases, with 283 reports, followed by Udaipur with 54 cases and Jodhpur with 30 cases.
(With inouts from ANI)
