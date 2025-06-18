PM Modi Speaks With US President Donald Trump On Phone 'India Has Never Accepted Third-Party Mediation'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on June 18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, which lasted approximately 35 minutes.

Misri said the two leaders were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but this could not happen because President Trump had to leave the Summit in Canada early.

| At G7 summit, PM Modi's stern message against Pakistan

“During the phone conversation that lasted about 35 minutes. President Trump had spoke to PM Modi after Pahalgam attack once. Today's call was a first conversation between the two leaders after that,” Misur said.

The Foreign Secretary said that PM Modi briefed President Trump about Operation Sindoor. PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi also reiterated that India has never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future. Furthermore, PM Modi emphasised that India will now treat acts of terrorism not as proxy actions but as acts of war.

| PM Modi meets world leaders on G7 margins; engages in talks on bilateral ties

“PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this entire series of incidents, never was talks held at any level on India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America. The talks regarding cessation of military action was held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries, it was done at Pakistan's request.” Misri was heard saying in the video shared by Doordarshan.

President Trump invited PM Modi to meet during his current visit to the USA, but due to a pre-existing schedule, PM Modi was unable to accept the invitation. Both leaders agreed to meet in the near future.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)