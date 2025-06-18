Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran-Israel Conflict: Khamenei Transfers Power To Military As Tensions Escalate, Says Report

2025-06-18 12:03:19
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As tensions with Israel intensify and pressure from the White House grows, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly transferred significant authority to the Supreme Council of the Iranian military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This move follows claims that Khamenei has been moved to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran, accompanied by close family members, including his son Mojtaba, according to a report by Iran Insight.

Under Iran's system of government, Khamenei has supreme command of the armed forces, the power to declare war, and can appoint or dismiss senior figures including military commanders and judges.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from agencies)

