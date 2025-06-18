Iran-Israel Conflict: Khamenei Transfers Power To Military As Tensions Escalate, Says Report
This move follows claims that Khamenei has been moved to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran, accompanied by close family members, including his son Mojtaba, according to a report by Iran Insight.
Under Iran's system of government, Khamenei has supreme command of the armed forces, the power to declare war, and can appoint or dismiss senior figures including military commanders and judges.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from agencies)
