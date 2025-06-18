Who Are The Highest Paid Players In The WNBA In 2025?
The 2025 WNBA season features some eye-catching salaries, but who leads the list? A closer look at the league's highest-paid stars this year.
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: $249,244
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: $249,032
Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces: $249,032
Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $248,134
Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm: $225,000
Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury: $215,000
Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever: $214,666
