Who Are The Highest Paid Players In The WNBA In 2025?


2025-06-18 12:02:37
The 2025 WNBA season features some eye-catching salaries, but who leads the list? A closer look at the league's highest-paid stars this year.

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: $249,244

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: $249,032

Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces: $249,032

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $248,134

Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm: $225,000

Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury: $215,000

Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever: $214,666

