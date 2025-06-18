Gold Price FALLS As Middle-East Conflict Escalates: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices fluctuate daily. Today, prices dipped slightly compared to yesterday. Find out the 22 and 24 carat gold rates in various cities
Gold Price
Gold prices have been fluctuating, sometimes reaching new highs and sometimes dipping. They've been hovering around 90,000 recently. These numbers change daily.
Gold prices have been soaring for the past few months. Despite occasional dips, the overall trend has been upward. It's currently selling for around ₹1 lakh.
Gold prices changed again today, dipping slightly from yesterday. Here's a quick look at the prices in different cities.
Today's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9,199 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,036 per gram
Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9,200 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,037 per gram
Today's gold rates in Chennai:
22 carat - ₹9,199 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,036 per gram
Today's gold rates in Mumbai:
22 carat - ₹9,199 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,036 per gram
Today's gold rates in Delhi:
22 carat - ₹9,214 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,051 per gram
Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:
22 carat - ₹9,199 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,036 per gram
Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:
22 carat - ₹9,204 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,041 per gram
Today's gold rates in Jaipur:
22 carat - ₹9,214 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,051 per gram
Legal Disclaimer:
