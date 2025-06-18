403
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm, Heavy Rainfall Forecast In THESE Places Check
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Kolkata Weather: A storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rainfall. The weather department predicts heavy downpours in the next 24 hours, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in four districts
Kolkata Weather
Cloudy skies from morning, with dark clouds gathering in some areas.Monsoon has arrived, bringing rain to various districts, with varying intensity. Meanwhile, a storm has formed in the Bay of Bengal.The weather department forecasts increased rainfall in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is expected, with extremely heavy downpours in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur. Kolkata is also likely to experience heavy rain.Heavy rainfall is expected today in West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum. The sea will be rough due to the low pressure.Winds up to 60-65 kmph are expected today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.Kolkata is likely to experience heavy rain today. While the temperature may not rise, humidity will cause discomfort.Intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms.Intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms.Today's temperature in the city will range from 25°C to 28°C, offering relief from the heat.Heavy rain is expected in North Bengal districts, increasing towards evening, along with strong winds. Residents are advised to stay alert.
