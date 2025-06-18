(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak Into Kangana Ranaut's Manali Home

Exclusive glimpses into Kangana Ranaut's luxurious Manali home! Spread across 7600 sq ft, this beautiful house boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, nestled amidst the mountains like a dream

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has built a truly luxurious bungalow in Manali. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, greenery, and hills, her home is an ideal retreat.Spread across 7,600 sq ft, this house is 2,000 feet above sea level and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Kangana Ranaut's yoga room is serene and warm, with sturdy teak wood flooring. The ceiling is domed concrete, and a simple, beautiful chandelier hangs from it.

Right next to it is the prayer room, for which the idols were brought from South India. The door is made of carved teak. The hanging bells are from Manali's Tibetan market.The house has a billiards table and a warm atmosphere. This house is very special, with every piece of furniture and item carefully chosen.Kangana's Manali home is designed with a simple yet elegant look, mostly using shades of gray and white.This pink-themed bedroom is incredibly luxurious, with stunning valley views from every window.The bed, side tables, lamps, and wardrobes were all crafted within the house. The Ralph Lauren bedspread adds a touch of style.Kangana's home evokes the feel of a UK-designed house. It resembles a grand mansion, and it's her go-to vacation spot.