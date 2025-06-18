Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal To Return To Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty Starrer Movie? Read On

2025-06-18 12:02:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Akshay Kumar hinted at Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3 in an interview. He's hopeful things will work out and good news is coming soon

After two super successful Hera Pheri installments, Akshay, Sunil, and Paresh were set to return for Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit shocked fans and filmmakers alike.In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke his silence on the Paresh Rawal dispute and expressed hope for the film, assuring that everything will be alright.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar, the Housefull 5 actor, was asked about Hera Pheri 3's progress. He replied, "Whatever's happening is happening in front of you."

Akshay added, "I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything works out." He assured better times are ahead, saying, "Soon everything will be fine... I'm sure of it."After Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit, Akshay's production house, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice claiming 25 crore rupees in damages for his abrupt departure.Paresh Rawal has responded to the notice. Akshay assured that once the response is reviewed, they'll try to resolve the issues together.

