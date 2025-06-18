Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal To Return To Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty Starrer Movie? Read On
Akshay Kumar hinted at Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3 in an interview. He's hopeful things will work out and good news is coming soonAfter two super successful Hera Pheri installments, Akshay, Sunil, and Paresh were set to return for Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit shocked fans and filmmakers alike.In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke his silence on the Paresh Rawal dispute and expressed hope for the film, assuring that everything will be alright.
Speaking with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar, the Housefull 5 actor, was asked about Hera Pheri 3's progress. He replied, "Whatever's happening is happening in front of you."Akshay added, "I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything works out." He assured better times are ahead, saying, "Soon everything will be fine... I'm sure of it."After Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit, Akshay's production house, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice claiming 25 crore rupees in damages for his abrupt departure.Paresh Rawal has responded to the notice. Akshay assured that once the response is reviewed, they'll try to resolve the issues together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment