Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' From Iran, Says US Knows 'Exactly' Where Ayatollah Khamenei Is Hiding

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded an“unconditional surrender” from Iran after its conflict with Israel entered the fifth day and showed no signs of slowing down.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump stepped up the attacks against Iran and warned that the U.S. knows exactly where its“Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Khamenei, is hiding.

“We know exactly where the so-called“Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said.

He added that the U.S. does not want missiles to be shot at civilians, referring to Iran's attacks on Israel's population centers over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the rising geopolitical tensions pushed U.S. equities into the red on Tuesday.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was down 0.33% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.48%.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” Trump warned.

He also revealed that the U.S. has“complete and total control” of Iran's airspace. Trump added that while Iran had good sky trackers and defensive equipment in place, they don't compare to American-made devices.

“Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA,” the President quipped.

Trump's burst of attacks against Iran comes after the President quit the ongoing G7 summit in Canada ahead of schedule.

Earlier, he stressed that he wants a“real end” to the issue of Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Trump had indicated earlier that he may send U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iranian officials to find a solution.

As for the de-escalation between Israel and Iran, the President indicated that the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government could step up its attacks.

“You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far,” he said.

However, on Monday, when asked about the U.S. military getting involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the President said he does not want to talk about it.

