Walmart Looks To Offer A Shoppable TV Experience As It Banks On $2.3B Vizio Acquisition

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) is banking on its Vizio acquisition to offer a shopping experience while watching television shows.

During an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Walmart U.S.'s chief growth officer, Seth Dallaire, elaborated on this TV shopping experience with an example.

“You can imagine a world where you are sitting down with your family to watch a movie on your Vizio TV, and we're able to then allow you to buy pizza,” he said.

Walmart's shares were up 0.33% at the time of writing, even as retail sales data showed a pullback in consumer spending during May.

The retail chain acquired Vizio in a $2.3 billion deal in 2024. Since then, it has sought to integrate the television maker's portfolio with its business to generate new revenue streams.

“Vizio has also expertly changed their business over time, like building and quickly scaling a profitable advertising business. Pairing it with Walmart Connect will be impactful and allow us to invest in our business even further on behalf of our customers,” Dallaire said at the time.

Some of these attempts include offering more relevant advertisements through Vizio TVs and allowing retail partners to sell products through Vizio remotes and user interfaces.

Walmart has also extended the operating system of Vizio TVs to other companies, while plans are in place to launch its private label TV brand, ONN, later this year.

The company's advertising business still accounts for a small piece of its overall revenue stream – during the last fiscal year, Walmart made $4.4 billion through advertising, accounting for less than 1% of its total revenue.

Walmart's stock has gained nearly 5% year-to-date and more than 40% over the past 12 months.

