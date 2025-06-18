Circle Upgrades Worldcoin's Bridged Dollars To Native USDC

Circle (CRCL) has upgraded two million bridged coins into native USDC on World Chain (WLD), instantly converting balances held by 27 million verified users across 160 countries.

The swap eliminates intermediary risk and backs every token with Circle's familiar combo of cash and short-dated Treasuries. It also unlocks CCTP V2, the firm's cross-chain protocol that burns USDC on the source chain and mints it natively on the destination in a single, fee-light motion.

For World's remittance-heavy user base - from Buenos Aires gig workers to Busan freelancers - that means dollars arrive in seconds without the predatory cuts of legacy rails.

And for those not in the know, World Chain is no random L2. It's name/brand behind World App, the mobile wallet tied to Orb-verified proof-of-personhood. Until now, its users relied on bridged USDC that traded at par but carried smart-contract risk.

The silent upgrade, executed in one transaction, turns that balance into fully-reserved dollars regulated under U.S. frameworks. Developers can already pipe the stablecoin into Mini Apps for peer-to-peer swaps, micro-loans, or merchant payments.

Eligible businesses gain Circle Mint support, opening institutional on- and off-ramps that hedge funds and fintech apps have used on Ethereum for years.

CCTP V2 is the differentiator. Traditional bridges wrap tokens and introduce fragmentation; Circle's protocol destroys coins at origin and reissues them only after an attested burn, preserving the one-to-one backing.

Transfers cost pennies and settle faster than the block times of older versions. For DeFi builders chasing composability, funds can now zip between chains without liquidity fragmentation, while retail users experience nothing more complex than a send button.

Circle is hinting that Euro Coin (EURC) will follow, putting Worldcoin as a global corridor for regulated stablecoins denominated in the world's two biggest fiat currencies.

If adoption sticks, millions of underbanked users gain a compliant dollar account, and crypto's“killer app” narrative gains its most compelling data point yet.

