Ondo's Tokenized Treasuries Arrive On XRPL

Ondo Finance (ONDO) has planted its flagship OUSG tokenized Treasury fund on the XRP Ledger, offering qualified purchasers round-the-clock access to short-term U.S. government debt.

The launch pairs OUSG with Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, letting institutions mint and redeem fund shares against a fully-reserved digital dollar without touching fiat wires. Settlements that once crawled through banking hours now clear in seconds, thanks to XRPL's consensus and a purpose-built compliance wrapper.

The deployment arrives with $30 million in committed TVL, giving liquidity desks immediate depth.

OUSG collects yields from a diversified basket of money-market funds, including BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's FOBXX. Daily interest accrues on-chain, and shares can hop across Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and now XRPL without wrapping gymnastics.

For treasurers chasing liquidity, the combo of RLUSD rails and intraday redemption means cash management finally meets crypto's 24/7 clock. The integration also turns RLUSD into more than a settlement token for payments; it becomes a direct bridge to real-world assets, expanding the stablecoin's addressable market beyond remittances.

Ripple executives frame the move as proof that“tokenized finance is maturing in real markets.” Ondo echoes the sentiment, noting that institutional grade assets need institutional grade ledgers, and XRPL's 2012 origins fit the bill.

Compliance remains strict: OUSG is gated to investors who clear KYC and meet the U.S. SEC's Qualified Purchaser/Investor threshold. Still, the roadmap includes broader tokenized RWA suites once regulators warm to the structure.

Success would give XRPL its first high-profile DeFi asset and strengthen Ondo's $1.3 billion RWA footprint.

Failure would leave both parties defending a niche product in a crowded field chasing the same yield-plus-blockchain thesis. For now, XRPL finally hosts a Treasury fund, RLUSD gains real utility, and Ondo cements itself as crypto's bridge between T-bills and token rails.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.