Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar Starrer Facing Problem In Recovering It's Budget? Read On

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's film, Housefull 5, which initially made a splash at the box office, is now experiencing a decline. The 12th-day collection figures have been revealed, and they're quite disappointing

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is now struggling at the box office. The film's earnings have tumbled. Meanwhile, the 12th-day collection figures have also been revealed.

According to sacnilk, Housefull 5 collected 4.15 crore on its 12th day of release, which is significantly lower compared to the initial figures.

Housefull 5 has earned 162.15 crore at the Indian box office in 12 days. However, the film still needs to earn more to recover its budget of 225 crore.

Director Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 earned 24 crore on its opening day. The film's earnings reached 31 crore on the second day and 32.5 crore on the third day.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 did a business of 127.25 crore in its first weekend. However, the film's earnings have been declining in the second week.

Housefull 5 doesn't have much time left to earn. The biggest reason is that Aamir Khan's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is releasing on Friday, June 20, which currently has the most buzz in the market.

Housefull 5 has a huge star cast, mostly A-listers. It includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Johnny Lever, etc.