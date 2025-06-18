The Great Lighting Revolution: Americans Switch On To Mood-Boosting Home Lighting

The "Dopamine Lighting" Phenomenon

Welcome to the era of "Dopamine Lighting" – where people are looking at how they can boost their mood and well-being through strategic lighting. The study reveals how Americans are prioritizing lighting at home and how lighting impacts mood and atmosphere:

Lighting as Emotional Medicine:



96% consider lighting important for creating specific moods or atmospheres

71% report lighting has a "strong impact" on their mood 67% agree lighting can "make or break" a room's atmosphere

Switching on Wellness

It's not just the impact lighting has on the atmosphere in our homes. People are also recognizing the impact lighting can have on their own well-being. Seventy percent of people are actively reorganizing their homes for relaxation*, and lighting is playing a key role in helping us decompress and relax.



84% find dimming lights helps them wind down after intense activities

60% feel colored lights before bed help them sleep better 55% wake up with more energy after using colored lighting routines

Color Coming Through

As lighting takes a more central role in our homes, Americans are experimenting with colored lights to enhance their spaces. 75% of Americans believe colorful lights create an immersive environment for movies and TV , while 74% say colorful outdoor lights make them want to spend more time outside .

People are also getting strategic about where in their homes colored lights can add to the atmosphere, with 60% stating that colored lighting helps optimize their sleep cycles for better rest .

Smart Lighting Goes Mainstream

Govee has been a pioneer in the smart lighting industry since 2017 through eight years of development and innovation. The category continues to grow, according to the report from Govee. More than two-thirds (68%) of Americans now own smart lighting products and 82% plan to buy more smart lighting in the future.

Guided by a belief in the value of individuality, Govee's "Life is Colorful" campaign empowers users to personalize their homes with lighting that combines aesthetic appeal with practical functionality.

"This isn't just about pretty lights," Wu said. "It's about empowering people to create spaces that make them feel energized, calm, focused, or joyful – whenever they need it. That's the power of truly colorful living."

"Lighting should reflect who you are and how you live. That's why we continue to explore new forms and functions in smart lighting, offering products that fit every lifestyle and space, from cozy indoor spaces to joyful outdoor settings. Our aim is to bring to market products that allow people to feel empowered to express themselves, recharge, and create more colorful lives."

Govee will bring this vision to life through new lighting solutions designed to enrich daily living by creating spaces that feel calm, expressive, and emotionally supportive. Through integrating colored lighting into essential white light fixtures, Govee aims to enable every user to experience a truly elevated lighting experience in everyday life.

From bedrooms and studies to living rooms and backyards, these smart lighting solutions adapt to different needs throughout the day – helping people recharge after long hours, improve focus during work, and set the right mood for meaningful time with others. At its core, "Life is Colorful" is about lighting that enhances how people live and how people feel.

Survey Methodology

Research commissioned by Govee and conducted by Mercury Analytics in May 2025, among 1,000 respondents.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility.