403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copenhagen Tops Global Liveability List As Europe Leads The Way
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copenhagen is now ranked the world's most liveable city, according to the 2025 Economist Intelligence Unit Global Liveability Index. For the first time in years, Vienna lost its top spot, dropping to second place after security concerns affected its score.
Zurich remains steady in third, confirming Europe's dominance in offering high living standards. The EIU index examines 173 cities worldwide, measuring stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environment. Copenhagen scored 98 out of 100.
The city's strong public safety, clean environment, and reliable infrastructure helped it reach the top. Zurich, in third, stands out for its robust public transport and high-quality education.
Vienna's drop resulted from recent security incidents, including a bomb threat at a major train station and a foiled attack during a concert event. These events lowered Vienna's stability score, despite the city maintaining high marks in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Europe's cities continue to set the global standard, with Geneva also in the top five. Melbourne is the only non-European city in the top five, while Sydney and Adelaide from Australia also secure places in the top ten.
Vancouver is now the highest-ranking city in North America, as other Canadian cities dropped due to healthcare system strains and increased instability.
Europe's Liveability Lead vs. Latin America's Ongoing Challenges
The index shows a clear gap between Europe and Latin America. No Latin American city appears near the top. High crime, weak infrastructure, and limited access to quality healthcare keep these cities far from leading the list.
The challenges in Latin American cities highlight persistent issues in safety and public services, making it difficult for them to compete with the world's best.
The EIU uses both data and expert assessments to score cities. Each city receives a score from 1 (intolerable) to 100 (ideal), offering a clear benchmark for comparison.
The methodology ensures that only hard facts and consistent criteria determine the rankings. Businesses and investors pay attention to these results. High-ranking cities attract talent, investment, and international companies.
Strong scores in stability and infrastructure signal that businesses can operate efficiently and safely. Cities with lower rankings face more challenges in attracting skilled workers and investment.
The 2025 index confirms that Europe's leading cities continue to provide the best conditions for residents and businesses. At the same time, cities in Latin America still struggle with basic issues that prevent them from rising in the rankings.
Zurich remains steady in third, confirming Europe's dominance in offering high living standards. The EIU index examines 173 cities worldwide, measuring stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environment. Copenhagen scored 98 out of 100.
The city's strong public safety, clean environment, and reliable infrastructure helped it reach the top. Zurich, in third, stands out for its robust public transport and high-quality education.
Vienna's drop resulted from recent security incidents, including a bomb threat at a major train station and a foiled attack during a concert event. These events lowered Vienna's stability score, despite the city maintaining high marks in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Europe's cities continue to set the global standard, with Geneva also in the top five. Melbourne is the only non-European city in the top five, while Sydney and Adelaide from Australia also secure places in the top ten.
Vancouver is now the highest-ranking city in North America, as other Canadian cities dropped due to healthcare system strains and increased instability.
Europe's Liveability Lead vs. Latin America's Ongoing Challenges
The index shows a clear gap between Europe and Latin America. No Latin American city appears near the top. High crime, weak infrastructure, and limited access to quality healthcare keep these cities far from leading the list.
The challenges in Latin American cities highlight persistent issues in safety and public services, making it difficult for them to compete with the world's best.
The EIU uses both data and expert assessments to score cities. Each city receives a score from 1 (intolerable) to 100 (ideal), offering a clear benchmark for comparison.
The methodology ensures that only hard facts and consistent criteria determine the rankings. Businesses and investors pay attention to these results. High-ranking cities attract talent, investment, and international companies.
Strong scores in stability and infrastructure signal that businesses can operate efficiently and safely. Cities with lower rankings face more challenges in attracting skilled workers and investment.
The 2025 index confirms that Europe's leading cities continue to provide the best conditions for residents and businesses. At the same time, cities in Latin America still struggle with basic issues that prevent them from rising in the rankings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment