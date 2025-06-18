403
FGV Data Shows Brazil's Economy Loses Steam With April GDP Decline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economy slowed in April 2025, with the GDP Monitor from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) showing a 0.4% drop compared to March. This marks the first monthly decline after several months of steady growth.
The slowdown comes as the country faces a mix of domestic and international challenges that are starting to weigh on its economic momentum.
Official data from FGV and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that while the economy grew 3.4% in 2024, growth is now losing speed. For 2025, most forecasts expect GDP to rise between 1.9% and 2.3%.
The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank both revised their projections downward, citing higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and weaker global demand as the main reasons.
In April, Brazil's industrial output dropped by 2.4%, reversing gains from March. The services sector, which makes up about 70% of the economy, also showed signs of slowing, while agriculture's contribution to growth is expected to be less than last year.
Consumer spending, which had supported growth in late 2024, is now under pressure as borrowing costs remain high and inflation continues above target levels.
Brazil's Economy at a Crossroads
The Central Bank 's main interest rate stands at 14.75%, and inflation is expected to end the year around 5.2%, above the official target. On the external front, Brazil faces new tariffs from the United States and weaker demand from China.
These factors have made it harder for Brazilian exports to grow, especially in manufacturing and agriculture. Imports, on the other hand, have increased, especially in capital goods and services, which adds to the trade balance pressure.
Fiscal policy remains tight, as the government aims to control spending and stabilize public debt. Interest payments on Brazil's public debt currently account for about 8% of GDP, and represent close to 20% of total government revenue, and public debt continues to rise.
The government's new fiscal framework, the Novo Arcabouço Fiscal, focuses on spending reviews and cost-cutting to maintain investor confidence. Despite these headwinds, Brazil's labor market remains relatively strong.
Unemployment dropped to 6.6% in 2024, and rising incomes helped support consumption. However, analysts warn that sustaining these gains will be difficult if the economy continues to slow.
The real story behind the numbers is that Brazil's economy is at a turning point. After a period of strong growth, higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and global uncertainties are making it harder for businesses and families to plan ahead.
For investors and business leaders, the message is clear: the Brazilian market remains dynamic but faces real risks that require careful attention.
