Trump Demands Iran's Full Surrender Over Nuclear Program Amid Rising Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has clearly demanded that Iran fully surrender its nuclear ambitions rather than settle for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Israel.
According to official statements and Trump's own words during his return from the G7 summit, he seeks a“total surrender” from Iran, meaning Tehran must completely give up its nuclear enrichment activities and allow full inspections under international supervision.
Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early to focus on the escalating conflict, emphasizing that he does not want a mere pause in hostilities but a permanent resolution.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said,“I'm not seeking a ceasefire; we are aiming for something beyond that. Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon - it's quite straightforward.”
He also warned residents of Tehran, a city of nearly 10 million, to evacuate immediately due to intensifying Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly, who has communicated with Trump , confirmed that the president believes Iran will eventually have to accept a deal.
This deal would require Iran to allow weapons inspectors full access to all nuclear facilities and dismantle a significant portion of its nuclear arsenal under United Nations oversight.
Trump Backs Israel's Military Pressure on Iran
Trump's strategy appears to rely on Israel's military pressure to weaken Iran's position while avoiding direct U.S. military involvement for now.
Israel's air campaign has targeted key Iranian nuclear sites, including the Fordow and Natanz facilities, and has killed several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.
Iran has retaliated with hundreds of missile and drone strikes against Israeli cities, causing casualties on both sides. Official reports indicate over 220 deaths in Iran and at least 24 in Israel, with many more wounded.
Israeli authorities ordered the evacuation of 330,000 residents from central Tehran, while Trump's call for a full city evacuation reflects the severity of the threat. However, evacuating such a large metropolis is logistically challenging and could cause chaos.
Trump criticized Iran for rejecting a 60-day offer to negotiate a new nuclear deal, saying,“They should have accepted the deal that was offered-it would have spared many lives.”
He denied reports that he was seeking peace talks or a ceasefire, instead insisting on Iran 's unconditional surrender regarding its nuclear program.
From a practical standpoint, this conflict threatens global energy markets, as Iran controls significant oil reserves. The fighting disrupts trade and business in the region, with thousands fleeing Tehran and infrastructure damaged by airstrikes.
Trump's demand for full Iranian capitulation, combined with Israel's aggressive military actions and Iran's refusal to back down, has intensified the crisis. The situation remains volatile, with significant risks for regional stability and the global economy.
