China's Oil Demand Peaks As U.S. Production Surges, Reshaping Global Energy Flows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's oil demand will reach its highest point in 2027 and then start to fall, according to the International Energy Agency. For years, China has driven around 60% of the world's growth in oil use.
Now, with more electric cars on the road, a bigger high-speed rail network, and more trucks using natural gas, China needs less oil for transportation and industry.
Official data shows China's oil use will peak at about 16.95 million barrels per day in 2027. After that, it will barely grow, reaching about 16.66 million barrels per day by 2030.
China's biggest oil company, Sinopec, supports this view, saying demand will not rise much after 2027. These changes come as China's economy grows more slowly and the government pushes for cleaner energy.
While China's oil demand levels off, the United States is increasing its oil production . The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects U.S. oil output to hit a record 13.59 million barrels per day in 2025.
American oil use will stay steady at around 20.5 million barrels per day, but the country will keep producing more oil to meet both domestic and export needs.
This shift means the world could have much more oil than it needs by 2030. The International Energy Agency predicts oil supply could be 114.7 million barrels per day, while demand will be about 105.5 million barrels per day.
That's a surplus of over 9 million barrels daily. If this happens, oil prices could drop unless major producers cut back on how much they pump. India will use more oil, adding about 1 million barrels per day by 2030, but this will not make up for China's slowdown.
Countries like the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Guyana will add most of the new oil supply, while OPEC+ will try to manage production to keep prices stable.
These changes matter for everyone. Oil prices affect the cost of transport, goods, and energy worldwide. As China buys less oil and the U.S. produces more, oil-exporting countries may need new strategies.
The global oil market is entering a new phase, with China's demand slowing and the U.S. leading in production. This will shape how oil moves around the world and what people pay for energy in the years ahead.
