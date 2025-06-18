African Development Bank Project Restores Electricity In Zimbabwean Communities Following Devastating Cyclone Idai

In March 2019, Cyclone Idai tore through Zimbabwe's eastern districts with unprecedented fury, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Among the hardest hit regions were Chimanimani and Chipinge, where the lifelines of modern life-electricity, roads, and water systems-were severed in a matter of hours.

The 155-kilometer powerline stretching from Middle Sabi to Charter, once the backbone of energy supply for Manicaland Province, lay in ruins, plunging over 300,000 people into darkness. For more than two agonizing months, industries ground to a halt, hospitals operated without reliable power for life-saving equipment, and school computer labs stayed closed.

"The cyclone brought operations to a near standstill, recalls Witness Teteni, engineering foreman at Charter Sawmills, a facility employing 320 workers. "We experienced numerous power faults that severely disrupted our work. We had to rely on generators, which are expensive to run and not environmentally friendly.

The African Development Bank stepped forward with a $24.7 million Post-Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery Project (PCIREP), implemented through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the United Nations agency dedicated to implementing humanitarian and development projects, in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe.

The goal was not just to restore what had been lost, but to provide a better, stronger, and more resilient replacement.

A beacon of light and hope

The electricity component of PCIREP, representing $3.7 million in strategic investment, focused on reinforcing 155 kilometers of 33kV overhead power lines and constructing a new 12-kilometer 33kV distribution line in Chipinge to separate the two districts' power supplies.

It also included infrastructure upgrades such as replacing wooden poles with steel, using installation techniques that help these poles better withstand extreme weather conditions. The project also saw the supply of essential equipment, including vehicles and tools, to the state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC).

The African Development Bank-supported project has helped restore power to over 300,000 people.“We have significantly reduced the number of faults in the system,” explains engineer Selina Mudzinganyama, who oversaw the rehabilitation. "Maintenance costs have also gone down because the upgraded design is built to withstand harsher conditions. Clinics, schools, and households now enjoy reliable power, and businesses can operate without constant interruptions."

Echoing this, Andreas Moyo, development engineer for ZETDC's Eastern Region, says, "We now have just our normal faults. The safety, especially for these lines that we reinforced, has improved a lot. We only experience small faults now-one hour, and it's sorted, whereas before we could easily go quite a long time without resolution."

In Chimanimani's health facilities, the impact has been life changing. Clinical nurse Patricia Chikandi describes the transformation: "Reliable electricity has been a game-changer for us. During emergencies, we no longer worry about power cuts, and our vaccines are stored safely in temperature-controlled refrigerators. It has improved the quality of care we provide."

Farai Ndlovu, a student at Chipinge High School, says, "With electricity back, we can use computers in the lab and study after dark. This is helping us prepare better for exams and giving us skills we wouldn't have access to otherwise."

For agriculture workers, it means more earnings. "Before the power line was restored, our irrigation systems were unreliable, and we often lost crops,” says smallholder farmer Tsitsi Mutswairo.“Now, with consistent electricity, our yields have improved significantly, and we're earning more from our produce."

It's a similar story for Leonard Nyamukondiwa, an agro-processor in Chipinge. "Before the rehabilitation, we couldn't meet our targets because of constant outages. Now, we're able to process more produce, and our profits have increased."

Electricity equals entrepreneurship

Perhaps nowhere is the project's impact more visible than in Jacob Mukunukuji's workshop in Marimauta Village.

Before the power line restoration, Jacob's business was severely constrained by the high cost of diesel generators. Now, with access to reliable three-phase industrial power, his small workshop has become a hub for skills development, training apprentices from local vocational centers, and creating a ripple effect of opportunity throughout the community.

"Having electricity is very, very important because I can make whatever I want," Jacob explains, gesturing toward his creations-rip saw tables, grinding mills, and maize processing equipment that serve farmers across the region.

He points to Paul, whom he trained and now employs as a welder in his workshop. "He is part of the fourth batch I am training. One of my first graduates, Danmore Majuta has his own copper workshop at Rusitu. Another female apprentice is manufacturing window frames and building materials for general local housing maintenance."

A model for sustainable development

Today, the lights are on in Chimanimani and Chipinge. Community elder and farmer Jeremiah Mutasa highlights the transformation: "The power lines have brought hope back to our region. We have electricity for our homes, our farms, and our schools. It's more than just power; it is the light that keeps our community alive."

The project, which aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy (NDS1), demonstrates how targeted infrastructure investments can transform entire regions.

As the African Development Bank's Power Engineer, Seaga Molepo sums it up:“The electricity infrastructure interventions under this project exemplify the critical intersection of disaster recovery and sustainable development. The successful collaboration between the Bank, the Government of Zimbabwe, and UNOPS proves that when we align our efforts with clear strategic priorities – particularly 'Lighting and Powering Africa' – we can deliver transformative results that improve the quality of life for the people we serve.”

