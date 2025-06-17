Bitget Wallet Expands Crypto Payment Capabilities With National QR Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitget Wallet becomes the first self-custodial wallet to natively integrate national QR payments, enabling stablecoin transactions at over 2 million merchants, starting in Vietnam as part of a broader global PayFi rollout









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched national QR payment support as part of its global PayFi initiative, with Vietnam becoming the first market to go live. The new feature allows users to pay with crypto by scanning VietQR, the country's national QR code standard, widely adopted by local merchants. It marks a broader push to integrate crypto payments into national payment infrastructures across global markets, enabling direct payments from the self-custodial wallet with minimal fees and eliminating the need for fiat conversion.

Users can now scan VietQR at local merchants and pay with stablecoins like USDT and USDC on Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Base, TON, and BNB Chain, with more chains to be added in the future. Upcoming auto-swap support will also allow payments in any token without manual conversion. Everyday transactions such as dining at street vendors and restaurants or buying groceries can be completed through a single scan, streamlined with automatic conversion and low fees.

Through a strategic partnership with its licensed partner AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework, Bitget Wallet now enables crypto payments across all 55+ banks and payment institutions that support VietQR. Over 2 million merchants nationwide accept the standard, offering stablecoin spending at both large retailers and small businesses. Vietnam marks the first phase of a broader rollout, with similar integrations planned across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other regions.

Bitget Wallet is the first self-custodial wallet to natively integrate a national QR system. Its scan function automatically detects whether a QR code is national or blockchain-based, such as Solana Pa , and processes transactions with real-time conversion. This eliminates reliance on third-party DApps and delivers a faster, more seamless payment experience.

"We're turning crypto from an investment asset into a usable currency," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By embedding local payment rails directly into the wallet via our partnership with AEON, we're helping users spend their assets as easily as they store them - starting in Southeast Asia, and soon expanding to other regions."

Bitget Wallet also supports crypto card payments for both online and in-store use, as well as purchases from over 300 brands through its in-app marketplace. This unified payment experienc gives users complete control-whether scanning, tapping, or shopping in-app-with a secure, intuitive interface.

From June 16 to July 30, Bitget Wallet is offering 50% cashback on the first national QR payment made in Vietnam.

More information is available through Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users. With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium | AEON Pay