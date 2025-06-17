Banco Macro S.A. Announces Pricing Of Notes Offering Under Medium Term Note Program

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro") announces today that it has priced an offering of US$400 million of its Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate equal to 8.000% until, but excluding, June 23, 2029. The offering is part of the financing program for the issuance by Banco Macro from time to time of up to US$1,500 million aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time. The Notes were offered to investors at a price of 99.163% of the principal amount. Banco Macro intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, in compliance with the requirements of Article 36 of the Argentine Negotiable Obligations Law, Communication "A" 3046 of the Central Bank, as amended, among others, by Communication "A" 6301, and other applicable Argentine regulations, to (a) the repayment and/or refinancing of indebtedness (in an amount of up to 100% of the principal amount of Notes to be issued); (b) investments in fixed assets located in Argentina; (c) working capital in Argentina; (d) acquisition of companies or businesses located in Argentina; (e) capital contributions to and/or the financing of commercial activities of certain of our related companies; and/or (f) general financing needs related to our commercial activities. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES THAT HAVE NOT AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, ANY U.S. STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR THE LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION AND WILL BE OFFERED AND SOLD TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS PURSUANT TO RULE 144A, AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION S OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES (EXEMPTIONS FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT). THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

The public offering In Argentina of the securities described in this announcement is included in the authorization that the Argentine National Securities Commission (CNV) granted to Banco Macro to issue notes pursuant to its U.S.$1,500,000,000 Global Medium-Term Note Program for the issuance of Simple Non-Convertible Debt Securities (Obligaciones Negociables Simples No Convertibles En Acciones) approved by the CNV. This announcement has not been previously reviewed or approved by the CNV.

This press release is available under the "Financial Information/Press Releases" section, or, in the Spanish version under "Información Financiera/Comunicados de Prensa", of Banco Macro's Investor Relations web site.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED