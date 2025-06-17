Global Times: China, C.Asian Countries Jointly Form China-Central Asia Spirit: Xi

BEIJING, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Central Asian countries have explored and formed the China-Central Asia Spirit, which features mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual assistance, and the pursuit of common modernization through high-quality development.

Xi made the remarks in his speech at the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Xi said that the Chinese side has decided to establish three cooperation centers and a trade facilitation platform within the China-Central Asia cooperation mechanism.

When addressing the summit, Xi said these institutions include the China-Central Asia poverty reduction cooperation center, the China-Central Asia education exchange cooperation center, the China-Central Asia desertification control cooperation center, as well as the China-Central Asia trade facilitation cooperation platform.

Xi and leaders of the five Central Asian countries on Tuesday signed the treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation.

Xi was accompanied by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Fruitful summit

Yang Cheng, Executive Dean of the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, highlighted the "China-Central Asia Spirit" in Xi's remarks, and said it will provide vital guidance for building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future and offer valuable insights that can be replicated and scaled globally.

Referring to the "Shanghai Spirit" which emerged during the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and keeps guiding the SCO, Yang believes the "China-Central Asia Spirit" is significant not only for promoting practical cooperation between China and Central Asia, but it creates a pathway for countries with different political systems, economic sizes, resource endowments, and social cultures to achieve enduring good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.

Against the backdrop of accelerating international disorder and escalating regional conflicts, the signing of the permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation treaty between China and Central Asian countries also demonstrated the replicable and promotable value of resolving issues through dialogue and cooperation, highlighting the universality and applicability of the China-Central Asia cooperation model, Yang told the Global Times.

The Tuesday Summit represents a historic first - the first time the gathering is being held in a Central Asian country, according to Xinhua.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the summit opens up new space for Belt and Road (BRI) cooperation and to build an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The inaugural summit was held two years ago in China's northwestern city of Xi'an, where leaders agreed to hold the top-level gathering every two years alternately in China and Central Asia.

Ahead of the summit, Xi held bilateral meetings with leaders of five Central Asian countries.

In a meeting with Kyrgyz President Japarov, Xi said that cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan holds great potential, urging the two countries to scale up trade and investment and expand cooperation in emerging sectors.

Xi on Tuesday called on China and Tajikistan to expand the scale of bilateral trade and investment in a meeting with Tajik President Rahmon. China firmly supports Tajikistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and security, Xi said.

In a meeting with Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov, Xi urged China and Turkmenistan to scale up natural gas cooperation, expand cooperation in non-resource fields and optimize trade structure. He called on the two sides to accelerate the establishment of cultural centers in each other's countries and promote people-to-people connectivity.

Xi said that China supports Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization.

When meeting with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev, Xi called on China and Uzbekistan to introduce more measures for trade liberalization and facilitation.

Xi also noted in the meeting that all related parties should work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East as soon as possible and avoid further escalation.

Xi said on Monday when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to contribute more to regional and world peace and development with stability and positive energy of bilateral ties.

Xi arrived in Astana on Monday to a blue-carpet welcome.

Global Times reporters noticed that on Monday night, the landmarks in Astana were beautifully illuminated with the colors of China's national flag on Monday evening, warmly welcoming Xi's arrival.

Tangible contributions

Inside and outside the summit venue, various sectors across the five Central Asian countries are closely following the progress and outcomes of the event. Global Times reporters in Astana observed that local newspapers featured photos of President Xi's arrival and news coverage of the summit.

In the two years since the first China-Central Asia Summit, relations between China and Central Asian countries have advanced rapidly across technology, trade, and cultural exchanges, reaching a new qualitative level, Rashid Yusupov of Kyrgyz State University's Center for Belt and Road Studies told the Global Times.

"For Kyrgyzstan, China-Kyrgyzstan ties have seen breakthroughs, with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway progressing after nearly 30 years," said the scholar, noting that the Summit can "boost comprehensive cooperation, deepening bilateral relations. China and Central Asia are building a tangible, fruitful community with a shared future."

Djoomart Otorbaev, former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, described the second China-Central Asia Summit as "another critical, significant, and ambitious step to deepen China's cooperation with the region."

In a recent interview with the Global Times, he highlighted that China-Central Asia cooperation is shifting from a traditional resource-trade focus to a new phase emphasizing high-tech and modern industries. "Central Asia boasts a large pool of well-educated, ambitious young people eager to collaborate with China for mutual prosperity," Otorbaev added.

Aygul Rahimova, a Turkmen journalist covering the China-Central Asia Summit, echoed Otorbaev's view on the region's youth yearning to engage with China. She told the Global Times that Turkmen youth are keen on opportunities for large infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity with neighboring countries. They hope this summit will pave the way for future cooperation with China to fulfill these people-centered aspirations.

Belt and Road cooperation has effectively boosted trade, travel and exchanges in the region. In 2024, China's trade with Central Asia reached a record $94.8 billion, fueled in part by a booming cross-border e-commerce sector. China now stands as Central Asia's top trading partner and major investment source, Xinhua reported.

Tajikistan became the first country to sign a memorandum of understanding with China regarding the Silk Road Economic Belt in 2014. Collaboration has since produced tangible outcomes, ranging from new highways and power plants to new city landmarks, many of which have been personally championed by Xi.

