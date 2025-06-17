ZERO Prostate Cancer And Tolmar Launch Groundbreaking Peaks Challenge To Spotlight Survivorship And Early Detection

9 Survivors. 11 Advocates. One Mountain. A Life-Changing Mission to Save Lives.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer , the nation's leading prostate cancer advocacy and support organization, is proud to announce a bold new initiative-the " Peaks Challenge" presented by Tolmar . This first-of-its-kind campaign will send a group of 20 individuals, including prostate cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in September during National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month , as a powerful symbol of survivorship, hope, and progress.

Led by ZERO CEO Courtney Bugler, a 19-year cancer survivor herself, this transformative expedition will raise critical awareness about early detection and the urgent need to reduce prostate cancer deaths-which claims a man's life every 15 minutes in the U.S.

"With over 300,000 men expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year alone, we need bold action to match the scale of this crisis," said Courtney Bugler, CEO of ZERO Prostate Cance . "The Peaks Challenge is more than a climb. It's a movement-a demonstration that survival is not the end of the story, but part of our mission to significantly raise the visibility of this devastating disease and save more lives."

Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among American men after skin cancer, and it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. Nowhere is this crisis more urgent than amongst Veterans who are at highest risk of being diagnosed and Black men who are 70 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it. Yet, while the numbers are stark, they are not inevitable. Early detection saves lives.

Thanks to Tolmar's generous support, ZERO is amplifying this initiative to bring national attention to the critical importance of early screening and survivorship support, particularly in underserved communities disproportionately affected by this disease.

The Climbers Behind This Effort Hope to Change the Face of Prostate Cancer:



Eric Morrow , an Air Force Veteran from Maryland, is climbing to prove that a prostate cancer diagnosis doesn't mean life is over. Diagnosed at just 49, he now devotes his life to advocating for other men to catch the disease early and take back their futures.

Leo Nunes , of Colorado Springs, turned his battle into a broader mission: advancing affordability and access to prostate cancer care. As a healthcare leader and ZERO advocate, Leo has taken his voice to Capitol Hill, and he believes this climbing Kilimanjaro will serve as a reminder to men all over the world that a prostate cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence. Emily Faurote , a pediatric occupational therapist from Indiana, is climbing for her dad - diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer just last year. Emily hopes this climb will remind families to support the men in their lives by ensuring they get screened as early as possible, especially if they have a family history of prostate cancer. "If we had known then what we know now," she says, "we could've caught his cancer before it spread."

"These three climbers and all others joining this lifesaving expedition represent the power of community, determination, and second chances and Tolmar is proud to stand beside ZERO and the incredible individuals embarking on this journey," said a Tolmar spokesperson. "We believe in advancing care, awareness, and survivorship, and the Peaks Challenge is a remarkable way to show what's possible when science, passion, and purpose align."

"Together, ZERO and Tolmar are reaching new heights to save lives and redefine what survivorship means," said Bugler. "The Peaks Challenge is a bold call to action: get screened, get informed, and join the climb for a future free from prostate cancer ."

To learn more about the Peaks Challenge or schedule interviews with the climbers and ZERO's leadership team, visit zerocancer/zero-peaks-challenge

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to ending prostate cancer. Through bold awareness campaigns, advocacy efforts, and direct patient support, ZERO fights for early detection, equitable access to care, and improved outcomes for all impacted by the disease. As the #1 provider of prostate cancer programs and resources, ZERO ensures no one faces prostate cancer alone. Learn more at .

About Tolmar

Founded in 2007, Tolmar Inc. is a pharmaceutical company known for its expertise in long-acting injectable drug delivery and its unwavering commitment to patients, providers, and partners. With a strong presence in urology, oncology, and endocrinology, Tolmar combines advanced science with a mission-driven team to improve lives across the globe. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT Steph Johnson

Vice President Communications

ZERO Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED