Carlton Grants Options
About Carlton Precious Inc.
Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious' projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).
For further information, please contact:
Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or ... .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
