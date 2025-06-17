Dr. Andrew Gomes Launches New Scholarship To Support U.S. Veteran Undergraduate Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful show of support for America's veterans, leading Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Andrew Gomes has announced the creation of the, a new opportunity aimed at empowering those who have served in the military and are now pursuing undergraduate degrees. The scholarship, which is awarded through an essay-based application process, is now accepting submissions through. The winning recipient will be announced on

A recognized expert in advanced neuroimaging of traumatic brain injury (TBI), Dr. Gomes has spent more than a decade working at the intersection of healthcare and patient advocacy. His deep respect for veterans-especially those impacted by service-related injuries-inspired him to create this scholarship as a meaningful way to give back.

“Veterans possess a remarkable combination of strength, discipline, and resilience,” said Dr. Gomes.“This scholarship is my way of acknowledging their sacrifices and helping support the next stage of their journey through education.”

Who Is Eligible

The scholarship is open to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who are currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities within the United States. Students from all branches of the military, including active-duty veterans, Reserve, and National Guard members, are encouraged to apply.

Application Requirements

In order to apply, students must submit an original essay and provide documentation of both their military service and their current enrollment in an undergraduate program.

Essay Topic:

"In what ways has your military service shaped who you are today, and how do you plan to lead or make a difference in your post-service life through education?"

Essays should be between 500–750 words and will be assessed based on depth of insight, clarity of expression, and connection to the scholarship's mission of leadership, purpose, and growth.

How to Apply

To submit an application, students should email the following items to ... :



A 500–750 word essay (in PDF or Word format)

Proof of veteran status (e.g., DD-214 or valid military ID)

Verification of undergraduate enrollment (e.g., current transcript or enrollment confirmation) Full name and contact information (email and phone number)

Deadline to apply: March 15, 2026

Winner announced: April 15, 2026

About Dr. Andrew Gomes

Dr. Andrew Gomes is a Texas-based Radiologist specializing in Diagnostic and Non-Vascular Interventional Radiology, with additional experience in Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) for traumatic brain injury. Over his 15-year career, he has built a reputation for innovation, precision, and integrity. He is passionate about bridging science and advocacy, helping TBI patients gain proper diagnosis and legal recognition. Through this scholarship, Dr. Gomes continues his commitment to helping those who have served by investing in their future through education.

To learn more about the scholarship, eligibility, and application details, please visit .

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Andrew Gomes

Organization: Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at