Iteris Selected To Support Intelligent Transportation Systems Project In Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iteris' SaaS solution will support mobility and safety applications throughout the future-focused city

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc ., the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has selected Iteris' ClearGuide ® software to monitor the city's roadways and intersections.

The 42-month, multimillion-dollar software-as-a-service contract will bring ClearGuide to the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Iteris is working alongside TrafQuest , a local transportation solutions provider, on the project.

With ClearGuide, Dubai RTA can turn complex transportation data into actionable insights that in turn drive safer, more efficient operations and planning. They will gain access to powerful features, including bottleneck detection and alerts; dynamic maps to support detailed location-specific traffic analysis; route alerts to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track improvements; reliability and support planning and much more.

ClearGuide is a key components of Iteris' ClearMobility® Platform , the world's most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. It applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“With Dubai's rapid growth and sizable population, we're proud to support a project that will help monitor and improve the city's transportation operations,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, senior vice president of mobility consulting services at Iteris.“Our software is designed to help reduce congestion, enhance safety, and support more sustainable mobility for all road users, and we look forward to bringing that to the UAE.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris' cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris' advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris' website at .

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country's growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit [almaviva.it

Iteris Media Contact

Breanna Wallace

Tel: (949) 996-5348

Email: ...