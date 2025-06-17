Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-06-17 11:19:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAUWATOSA, Wis., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2025.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc:
 Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.

For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

