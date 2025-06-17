Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The equity awards were granted as inducement material to employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The new employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 2,184 shares of Madrigal's common stock, and in the aggregate 21,125 time-based restricted stock units. All options granted have an exercise price of $295.57 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company's common stock on the grant date, and vest as follows: (i) 25% of the option shares will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and (ii) 6.25% of the option shares will vest on each quarterly anniversary following the first anniversary of the grant date. All restricted stock units granted vest in four equal installments on each of the first through fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of all awards described above shall be subject to each such employee's continued employment as of the applicable vesting date.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit .
