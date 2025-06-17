Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend


2025-06-17 11:19:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 16, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2025.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, North Carolina, Northwest Florida, Tennessee, Virgina Beach, and West Central Florida. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at or at .

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at or by calling (205) 949-0302.

