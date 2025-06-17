Celestica Announces Election Of Directors And Approval Of Equity Plan And Advanced Notice By-Law
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja
|69,261,385
|96.31%
|2,651,589
|3.69%
|Robert A. Cascella
|68,052,645
|94.63%
|3,860,329
|5.37%
|Françoise Colpron
|66,527,817
|92.51%
|5,385,157
|7.49%
|Jill Kale
|71,011,261
|98.75%
|901,713
|1.25%
|Amar Maletira
|71,605,054
|99.57%
|307,920
|0.43%
|Robert A. Mionis
|71,828,648
|99.88%
|84,326
|0.12%
|Luis A. Müller
|68,635,849
|95.44%
|3,277,125
|4.56%
|Michael M. Wilson
|67,237,060
|93.50%
|4,675,914
|6.50%
Celestica also announced that the resolution approving the 2025 Long Term Incentive Plan and the resolution approving the adoption of By-Law 2 (Advance Notice) were approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.
About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit . Our securities filings can be accessed at and .
|Contacts:
|Celestica Global Communications
|Celestica Investor Relations
|(416) 448-2200
|(416) 448-2211
|...
|...
